Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Be Unique display brings Autism Awareness in Clinton

Spreading awareness and acceptance when it comes to Autism.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind, (WTHI) - Spreading awareness and acceptance when it comes to Autism.

Scroll for more content...

April is Autism Awareness Month.

By definition, Autism is a complex developmental disability.

People at Central Elementary School in Clinton are doing their part to prove just how unique each child is...proving it's more about "the able" and not "the label."

The Be Unique display can be found on the corner of 9th and Vine Streets in Clinton.

To learn more about Autism Awareness Month, click here.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It