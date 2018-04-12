Be Unique display brings Autism Awareness in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind, (WTHI) - Spreading awareness and acceptance when it comes to Autism.

April is Autism Awareness Month.

By definition, Autism is a complex developmental disability.

People at Central Elementary School in Clinton are doing their part to prove just how unique each child is...proving it's more about "the able" and not "the label."

The Be Unique display can be found on the corner of 9th and Vine Streets in Clinton.

To learn more about Autism Awareness Month, click here.