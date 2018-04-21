Barr-Reeve invites first responders to learn and educate students

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI)- 430 elementary school students at Barr-Reeve had a change of pace when it came to learning. They got to meet and learn about emergency personnel who help save lives.

Scroll for more content...

The event Friday wasn't just for students to learn about first responders. It also served as a way for firefighters, EMT’s and officers to learn about the school.

The school wanted to give the first responders an opportunity see the school in case of a future disaster. Jay R Crew with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says you have to be prepared for anything.

"You got the mass shootings, you got school threats and if we can get in here and practice a little bit. Get in here and learn the layout, it’s going to make things safe," said Crew.

Staff took all the special guests on a tour, showing them the layout of the entire school. This will help the officers know how to approach possible dangerous situations.

The tour did have a lighter side. Those local heroes got to read thank you’s from the students throughout the school.

"We obviously want our first responders and all those folks that we would need in an emergency situation very familiar with the school and its surroundings. But also give an opportunity for our students, teachers, faculty, and staff to show our appreciation for the very tough job they have to do," said Superintendent Travis Madison.

It's a tough job that these local responders have to do but they say its community support like this that helps them through the hardest parts.

"Every school needs to go through this, every law enforcement officer, every fireman, every EMT needs to go through this as well. Its uplifting, it's a positive for our community," said Crew.

This is the first time Barr-Reeve did an event like this but the school hopes to do it again in the future.