Barnhill found guilty on 7 charges

TERRE HAURE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute man is waiting to hear how long he'll be in prison. That's after a jury found him guilty of rape. Brenton Barnhill was found guilty on 7 charges today. They include rape, criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery and being a habitual offender. You may recall that Terre Haute Police arrested Barnhill in early April after a woman said he beat, choked, and raped her. Barnhill will appear in court again in early August. Until then, he remains in custody.