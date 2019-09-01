Clear
Banquet Salisbury steak recalled due to bone contamination

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN

CHICAGO, IL - According to CNN, Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Banquet family-size six Salisbury steaks and brown gravy might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat, and several consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10 of this year, and have a best by date of September 1, 2019 printed on the package.

Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
