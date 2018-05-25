Clear

Banks of the Wabash Festival is underway, here's the schedule

The Banks of the Wabash Festival is underway in Terre Haute

Posted: May. 25, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Banks of the Wabash Festival is underway in Terre Haute

Opening night was Thursday.

The 10-day festival takes place each year at Fairbanks Park along the Wabash River.

You can enjoy rides, games, vendors, and food.

There's a different deal each night of the festival.

Friday is wristband night, meaning you can ride any ride all night long for $25.

The festival runs through June 2nd.

