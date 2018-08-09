Clear

Ball State sees large response after Papa John's decision

More than 500 people have emailed Ball State University about its decision to support Papa John's founder John Schnatter amid controversy over his use of a racial slur.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — More than 500 people have emailed Ball State University about its decision to support Papa John's founder John Schnatter amid controversy over his use of a racial slur.

The Star Press reports that trustees decided Friday to support the pizza-chain founder, who graduated from the university in 1983.

An online petition has been started asking trustees to reverse the decision and remove Schnatter's name from the university's John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise.

A university spokeswoman says officials condemn racism and are committed to diversity and inclusion.

Schnatter resigned as chairman of the pizza chain after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call. He has apologized for using the word, but said it was taken out of context.

