Ball State lifts fraternity party ban after three months

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTTV) – A ban on Ball State fraternity parties has come to an end for most organizations.

The three-month ban on social events expired Wednesday, as planned. The university instituted the ban as a “joint decision” with fraternity officials to protect students and the community.

Thirteen fraternities pledged to bring a temporary stop to social events, whether or not alcohol was involved. Fraternity members agreed to go through training sessions on topics like alcohol use, sexual assault, hazing and bystander intervention.

University leaders said the ban wasn’t connected to any specific incident, but was instead a response to a trend of unacceptable behavior.

The Muncie Star Press reported that the ban has been lifted for 12 of the 13 houses. One fraternity, Fiji house, is finishing up requirements and will have the ban lifted soon.

University officials told the Star Press that the social events ban appeared to be effective. Between August and October, there were 51 reports filed related to alcohol, fighting, hazing, excessive noise or sexual misconduct. That number dropped to 12 during the three-month ban and didn’t include any complaints related to alcohol, hazing or sexual assault.

The university said more than 800 individuals attended six alcohol skills training sessions and 10 sexual assault-bystander courses. The ban went into effect on Oct. 24, 2017, and expired on Jan. 31, 2018.

This story was originally published by WTTV in Indianapolis.