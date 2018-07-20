This summer former Vincennes Lincoln baseball standout Bailey Montgomery is playing for the Quincy Gems.
Scroll for more content...
Montgomery has developed a special friendship with one local boy in the area, in Dougie Brawley.
The two hang out before and after Gems games. They talk in the dugout, play catch and run the bases. What makes this baseball bond so unique is the fact that Dougie is blind!
Related Content
- Bailey Montgomery develops special baseball bond with Blind 10-year-old
- Terre Haute man dies in Montgomery County construction accident
- Google's plans to use AI to help the blind
- "Seuss Tanoos" says goodbye after a 10-year long tradition
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- Special run supports area veterans
- Governor signs Indiana workforce development bills
- 10-year plan revealed for Northeast Schools, keeping operations the same for now
- City Council still frustrated with $70 million bond proposal
- Accused AAU director gets $5 million bond tacked on