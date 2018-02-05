wx_icon Terre Haute

Baesler's Market feels game day rush for Super Bowl

Fans prepared for game day right here in the Wabash Valley!

Posted: Feb. 4, 2018 5:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fans prepared for game day right here in the Wabash Valley! 

Baesler's Market told News 10 they sold a lot of meat and veggie trays for the Super Bowl. Other popular items? Finger foods and snacks!

One employee said they made sure to have all the crowd favorites ready to go. 

"Making sure that we have all the cold items that they would possibly need to help make their finger foods and dips," said Employee Erin Siebenmorgen, "Just all the snacks that you could possibly think of."

Although sales weren't as high as when the Colts were at the Super Bowl, Baesler's said they still had some pretty high sales!

