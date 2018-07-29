Clear

Back to school shopping is getting more and more expensive

Back to school shopping can be fun for some kids. When parents see the final bill they may be shocked.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer is over and school is just around the corner. That means stores like Walmart are filling up with families going back to school shopping.

Scroll for more content...

Walking through the aisles things don't look too expensive. When you start multiplying that by many kids and adding things like scientific calculators, you can get a pretty surprising total at check out.

"I feel like it's getting more expensive each year," Brittany Counterman, mother of a third grader said. "She's gotta have more things. Some things I don't quite understand why she needs you know for a third grader, but we gotta have em."

Even though budgets are set and money is saved.

"We had a little bit of a budget set for it, but you know we come in here and prices have gone up. They're a little higher this year," Counterman said. "So, it's definitely affected our budget." 

It's not just scientific calculators and new book bags that add to your total at checkout. A lot of people forget to factor in the expense of new clothes and shoes. Specifically, ones that follow the dress code of the schools. 

"She's gotta have new shoes. Specific shoes just for gym," Counterman said. "So I have to buy her two new pairs of shoes this year. If it wasn't for her grandparents helping, she wouldn't have half the things other kids have going back to school." 

Counterman said they are going to spend several hundred dollars just getting her prepared for the school year. 

She's not wrong. USA Today did a report on the average amount parents spend on their kids to go back to school. Getting a kid ready for high school you could spend over $1,000 and that just per kid. Parents with elementary school kids can spend over $600 per kid.

Some ways you can save a little is by buying off-brand supplies and clipping coupons before you go. Another way you can save is by buying the plain, cheap notebooks and folders and having your kids decorate them however they want with things around the house.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"