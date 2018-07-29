Back to school shopping is getting more and more expensive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer is over and school is just around the corner. That means stores like Walmart are filling up with families going back to school shopping.

Walking through the aisles things don't look too expensive. When you start multiplying that by many kids and adding things like scientific calculators, you can get a pretty surprising total at check out.

"I feel like it's getting more expensive each year," Brittany Counterman, mother of a third grader said. "She's gotta have more things. Some things I don't quite understand why she needs you know for a third grader, but we gotta have em."

Even though budgets are set and money is saved.

"We had a little bit of a budget set for it, but you know we come in here and prices have gone up. They're a little higher this year," Counterman said. "So, it's definitely affected our budget."



It's not just scientific calculators and new book bags that add to your total at checkout. A lot of people forget to factor in the expense of new clothes and shoes. Specifically, ones that follow the dress code of the schools.

"She's gotta have new shoes. Specific shoes just for gym," Counterman said. "So I have to buy her two new pairs of shoes this year. If it wasn't for her grandparents helping, she wouldn't have half the things other kids have going back to school."

Counterman said they are going to spend several hundred dollars just getting her prepared for the school year.

She's not wrong. USA Today did a report on the average amount parents spend on their kids to go back to school. Getting a kid ready for high school you could spend over $1,000 and that just per kid. Parents with elementary school kids can spend over $600 per kid.

Some ways you can save a little is by buying off-brand supplies and clipping coupons before you go. Another way you can save is by buying the plain, cheap notebooks and folders and having your kids decorate them however they want with things around the house.