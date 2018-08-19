Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Northside Community Church continued the back to school fun on Sunday night.

The church hosted a Back to School Indoor Bash.

Families could enjoy a meal, along with games and other activities. Kids also received school supplies.

With a number of Vigo County students being on free and reduced meals as is, organizers said they wanted to take the weight off of stressed families.

"We've got a number of teachers in the church," said Pastor Clark Cowden, "and I think they see what the needs are with kids, and I think it's just one of those things that pulls on our heartstrings and connects with our faith."

Northside Community Church is still in need of school supply donations.

If you're interested in donating, you can drop them off at the church at 1075 N. Fruitridge Avenue or you can call (812) 232-2478.