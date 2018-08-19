Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is putting the focus on Vigo County students, teachers and administrators as they head back to school.

Northside Community Church hosted its second Back to School Sunday this morning.

The service is part of a month long push in support of Vigo County Schools as they start a new year.

Vigo County School Board Secretary Alpa Patel spoke to church members Sunday morning. She talked about the new school year, plans for the future and what's happening with the school board.

New Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth was last Sunday's guest.

That's where he spoke about being part of Vigo County and his goals for the upcoming school year.