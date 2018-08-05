Clear

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 9:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 9:31 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley group is sending student back to school prepared and healthy.

Horizon Health hosted its 4th Annual Back to School Bang in Paris.

The event focused on health and wellness for school-aged kids.

It's also a one stop shop for parents. 

Kids could get their physicals, immunizations and health exams, as well as back to school supplies, all in one place.

"Kids can come around and visit all the educational stations," said Clinic Practice Manager Lacey Stults, "and then they're able to get school supplies to help out parents in return."

If you missed this year's event, save the date for next year! 

The Back to School Bang is held on the first Saturday in August.

