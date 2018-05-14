Baby born at Union Hospital in time for Mother's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local couple is celebrating their first Mother's Day.

Calvin Allen Wells came as an early gift for his mom, Kristen.

She told News 10 she was actually due on Mother's Day, but baby Calvin decided to make his debut on Friday.

He was born at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Baby Calvin weighed in at 7 pounds 9 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long.

"It's crazy to think that he started as this being in my belly, and then here he is. He gave us a little scare in the beginning. He went ot the NICU for the first night. He had a little bit of an irregular heartbeat, so we're praying for him," said Kristen Wells, Calvin's mom.

Just an update - Calvin is doing fine.

Wells says he is healthy and they are going home Sunday.