Azzip Pizza hosts one night only fundraiser

For the evening, 20 percent of proceeds will benefit Mental Health America of Central Indiana.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Craving some pizza instead of cooking?

Azzip Pizza is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday night.

All you have to do is bring in this flyer.

Funding will help the organization support its programs.

