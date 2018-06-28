TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Craving some pizza instead of cooking?
Scroll for more content...
Azzip Pizza is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday night.
For the evening, 20 percent of proceeds will benefit Mental Health America of Central Indiana.
All you have to do is bring in this flyer.
Funding will help the organization support its programs.
Related Content
- Azzip Pizza hosts one night only fundraiser
- Azzip Pizza opened their 7th location
- Pizza and Pets: Azzip Pizza gives back to humane society
- Clay County 4-H hosts fundraiser dinner
- 100 pizzas and counting: German police probe pizza stalker
- Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts
- Local pizza place expands with additional location
- Local pizza restaurant opens third location
- Buy some pizza and help local children
- Final Fork: The Greathouse of Pizza