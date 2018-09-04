Azzip Pizza holds fundraiser for Music is Key program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, you can help a local organization give children guitars.

Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute is partnering with the "Music is Key" program for a give-back campaign.

Music is Key provides new guitars and a year of music lessons to t risk kids in the community.

The kids are chosen and then write an essay about why they want to learn to play the guitar.

The kids who are selected will receive a new guitar during the opening ceremony at the Blues at the Crossroads Festival.

On Tuesday, Azzip Pizza will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to the organization.