Azzip Pizza donates part of Tuesday sales to charity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you had some Azzip Pizza on Tuesday, part of your money went to a good cause.

The restaurant held a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

During the event, 20 percent of proceeds went to the organization.

This included lunch, dinner, and to go orders.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is part of Chances and Services for Youth.