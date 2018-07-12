Azzip Pizza donates part of Tuesday sales to charity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you had some Azzip Pizza on Tuesday, part of your money went to a good cause.
The restaurant held a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
During the event, 20 percent of proceeds went to the organization.
This included lunch, dinner, and to go orders.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters is part of Chances and Services for Youth.
