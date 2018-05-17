Clear

Award banquet honors Terre Haut's finest

Local police officers received some well-deserved recognition on Thursday night.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 10:15 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

It was the Terre Haute Police Department Officer Recognition and Commendation Dinner.

This is the 27th year for the event.

Several THPD officers received awards for their work in the past year.

Some of those awards were for acts of bravery in dangerous situations.

This year carries an extra special meaning.

The group paid tribute to Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty just a couple of weeks ago.

