Award banquet honors Terre Haut's finest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police officers received some well-deserved recognition on Thursday night.

It was the Terre Haute Police Department Officer Recognition and Commendation Dinner.

This is the 27th year for the event.

Several THPD officers received awards for their work in the past year.

Some of those awards were for acts of bravery in dangerous situations.

This year carries an extra special meaning.

The group paid tribute to Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty just a couple of weeks ago.