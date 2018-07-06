Clear

69-year-old Truck driver airlifted after Parke County semi crash

Police have identified the man involved in a Parke County crash on Friday morning.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man involved in a Parke County crash on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 on State Road 59, just south of County Road 720 South.

That is near Mansfield.

According to police, 69-year-old Donald Stevenson of Reelsville, Indiana was driving a semi south on 59 when he suddenly went off the road into a wooded area.

Stevenson was trapped inside the semi for about one hour before rescuers could free him.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with "significant leg injuries."

Investigators think a sudden health issue may have led to the single-vehicle crash.

Crews closed State Road 59 while they freed Stevenson from the crash and to clean up the scene.

