69-year-old Truck driver airlifted after Parke County semi crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man involved in a Parke County crash on Friday morning.
The crash happened around 9:30 on State Road 59, just south of County Road 720 South.
That is near Mansfield.
According to police, 69-year-old Donald Stevenson of Reelsville, Indiana was driving a semi south on 59 when he suddenly went off the road into a wooded area.
Stevenson was trapped inside the semi for about one hour before rescuers could free him.
He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with "significant leg injuries."
Investigators think a sudden health issue may have led to the single-vehicle crash.
Crews closed State Road 59 while they freed Stevenson from the crash and to clean up the scene.
