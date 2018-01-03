Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Below normal temperatures are blanketing the Wabash Valley but the cold is not the only danger.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas.

If you have a gas furnace, water heater or stove authorities say there is an opportunity for carbon monoxide to leak out.

Some people may run a generator inside the home for heat and power but this can be deadly. The exhaust from the generator contains carbon monoxide. If exposed to enough of it a person can die without ever knowing they had been exposed.

Local authorities are urging you not to use this method and install a detector so you'll be alerted if there is a leak.

Terre Haute Fire Department Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk says a carbon monoxide detector will sound an alarm. The fire department will then assess any potential leak with their gas detectors which are a little more sensitive. Loudermilk says these detectors will show how many parts per million of carbon monoxide is inside. After that, fire crews will let you know if and when it is safe.

Loudermilk says if you have any questions about carbon monoxide detectors you can contact the Terre Haute Fire Department for help.