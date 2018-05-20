Aviation meets art in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Aviation met art in Sullivan County, Saturday.

Each year, the Sullivan County Airport hosts Aviation Awareness Day with the hope of inspiring people to learn to fly. People boarded small planes throughout the day for a tour of the county and a chance to see some unique art.

Michael Boone was one of many who boarded a plane. From there, he and others could see twenty pieces of field art scattered across the area.

He says, "I wanted to see the one they did for Officer Rob Pitts. I wouldn't say I was close friends with him but he did live only two houses down from me so, just out of respect, I'd like to see it. Our pilot took us out that way."

News 10 introduced you to some of the high school students working on these projects earlier this week. The teens used grids to map out designs and grass as their canvas.

Project Manager Curt Buethe says, "I hope they take away a sense of adventure and my real hope is that the other counties around here will want to compete with them. What I'd like to see is this be the hub of the competition of areal art."

Back on the strip there was a fifteen dollar suggested donation for the round-trip flight. That money will be used to cover the cost of the event.

Passengers say they'd do it again.

Boone says, "They were all just really cool. It was neat to see."