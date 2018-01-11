Autopsy complete; no positive identification on Sullivan County house fire victim

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Coroner reports there is still no positive identification for the victim who died in a Sullivan County house fire on Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Private Road 375 N on Wednesday. This is about six miles east of Sullivan.

Police report a neighbor made the 911 call and said there were flames seen coming from the home.

The autopsy was completed Thursday morning.

News 10 spoke with the Sullivan County Coroner who stated the cause of death is still undetermined. Officials report it could take two to four weeks for positive identification as they are using DNA testing through the Indiana State Police lab.

Officials report a dog also died in the fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal was on the scene Wednesday to help determine the cause of the fire. But, officials are reporting foul play is not suspected at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.