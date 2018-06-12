DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after an autopsy was conducted on a Daviess County inmate that was found dead in her cell.
Anne Johnson was found dead in her cell by jail staff early Monday morning.
LINK | DAVIESS COUNTY JAIL INMATE FOUND DEAD IN HER JAIL CELL
News 10 has been in contact with the coroner's office.
They told us Tuesday morning's autopsy was inclusive
Now, they have to wait for a toxicology report.
Those results could take three to four weeks.
We first told you on Friday that Johnson was arrested to a Daviess County investigation.
RELATED LINK | DAVIESS COUNTY MAN ALLEGEDLY FORCES POLICE STANDOFF WITH CHILDREN INSIDE HOME, ENDS PEACEFULLY
That investigation turned up drugs, guns, and cash at several different locations.
She was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana.
Related Content
- Autopsy complete on woman found dead in Daviess County Jail cell
- Daviess County Jail inmate found dead in her jail cell
- Autopsy completed for body found in pond
- Man found dead at Knox County farm, autopsy scheduled
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Autopsies complete for two women that died in weekend accident
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Autopsy complete; no positive identification on Sullivan County house fire victim
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth