Autopsy complete on woman found dead in Daviess County Jail cell

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after an autopsy was conducted on a Daviess County inmate that was found dead in her cell.

Anne Johnson was found dead in her cell by jail staff early Monday morning.

News 10 has been in contact with the coroner's office.

They told us Tuesday morning's autopsy was inclusive

Now, they have to wait for a toxicology report.

Those results could take three to four weeks.

We first told you on Friday that Johnson was arrested to a Daviess County investigation.

That investigation turned up drugs, guns, and cash at several different locations.

She was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent and dealing marijuana.