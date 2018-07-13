HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Police have released the name on a body found in the Wabash River.
Conservation officers found the body between Hutsonville, Illinois and Merom, Indiana.
The sherrif's office says the body has been identifed as David Overbay, 49. from Lawrenceville, Illinois.
Investigators say on Tuesday Overbay's truck stopped working.
That's when he ran off into a ditch along Levee Road, west of Graysville, Indiana.
They say Overbay did not have a cell phone.
Police say he left the vehicle before they arrived.
For undetermined reasons, police say Overbay unsuccessfully attempted to swim across the Wabash River.
The investigation will continue as police await final testing and toxicology reports.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Related Content
- Police release identity on body found in river
- Body found in Wabash river
- Identities of 2 men found dead in Madison County pond released
- Police release identity of suspect involved in Clay County barricade situation
- Autopsy completed for body found in pond
- Body camera footage released in movie set shooting
- Body of man in plastic bag found by Michigan hunters
- Current River Stages
- Search crews find body of boy swept away in Indiana river
- Identity theft tops 2017 Illinois consumer complaint list