Police release identity on body found in river

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Police have released the name on a body found in the Wabash River.

Conservation officers found the body between Hutsonville, Illinois and Merom, Indiana.

The sherrif's office says the body has been identifed as David Overbay, 49. from Lawrenceville, Illinois.

Investigators say on Tuesday Overbay's truck stopped working.

That's when he ran off into a ditch along Levee Road, west of Graysville, Indiana.

They say Overbay did not have a cell phone.

Police say he left the vehicle before they arrived.

For undetermined reasons, police say Overbay unsuccessfully attempted to swim across the Wabash River.

The investigation will continue as police await final testing and toxicology reports.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.