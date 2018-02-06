Autopsies complete for two women that died in weekend accident

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The autopsies are complete for two women killed in a Knox County accident over the weekend.

Indiana State Police say a Humvee inadvertently drove into the Wabash River early Sunday morning.

Crews pulled the vehicle out several hours later.

The bodies of Breezie Mason and Meaghan Meeks were inside.

The coroner told News 10 both women died of drowning.

Police say their manner of death was accidental.

Their husbands escaped from the vehicle and tried to get help.