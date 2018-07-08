Clear

Authorities investigating infant death in Clay County

An autopsy is set for Monday, July 9th at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 8:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old infant boy in rural northern Clay County.

Around 10:30 Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said a family member found the baby unresponsive in his bedroom crib area and called 911. Officials said dispatch instructed the family member on how to perform CPR through the phone. 

Police said family members continued CPR until emergency crews arrived. The baby was taken to St. Vincent-Clay Hospital in Brazil where he later died.

At this time, police say there is no indication of foul play. More information will be released as it becomes available.

ISP wants to remind parents to practice safe sleeping environments for babies, including proper crib assembly and no utilization of soft objects in sleep areas such as blankets, toys, pillows, bumpers, etc.

