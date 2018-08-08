Clear

August Farming Update

How is the farming season going, and how soon will the harvest start?

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're still in the thick of summer, but one local farmer says we may be closer to harvest than you think.

"For us in particular, we're probably five, maybe six or seven weeks out to the start of harvest, yeah. Someplace mid-September."

Ed Shew is a local farmer in Clinton, Indiana. He says while the crops have grown quickly, the fact that rain has been spotty has made things a little harder.

"We've got the total rainfall that we need, but it hasn't necessarily come in a uniform way."

But nevertheless, most of the crops are doing well.

"Right now, for the corn crop for most of the farmers in this particular area, the corn crop is pretty much made."

But Shew says they could use a little more rain.

He says rain would give the corn more nutrients and would help the soybeans grow even more.

"For the soybeans, however, if we get two or three more nice rains in August, through the end of August, there's potential for the soybeans to add another five, ten, maybe fifteen bushels."

In the meantime, Shew says all they can do is hope for some rain, and have their equipment ready to go for harvest.

"We are starting to prepare the harvest equipment, getting the bins ready, making sure everything is ready to go because when harvest starts, you don't want to have to be doing all that."

So when mother nature is ready, Ed will be too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton