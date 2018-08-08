August Farming Update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're still in the thick of summer, but one local farmer says we may be closer to harvest than you think.

"For us in particular, we're probably five, maybe six or seven weeks out to the start of harvest, yeah. Someplace mid-September."

Ed Shew is a local farmer in Clinton, Indiana. He says while the crops have grown quickly, the fact that rain has been spotty has made things a little harder.

"We've got the total rainfall that we need, but it hasn't necessarily come in a uniform way."

But nevertheless, most of the crops are doing well.

"Right now, for the corn crop for most of the farmers in this particular area, the corn crop is pretty much made."

But Shew says they could use a little more rain.

He says rain would give the corn more nutrients and would help the soybeans grow even more.

"For the soybeans, however, if we get two or three more nice rains in August, through the end of August, there's potential for the soybeans to add another five, ten, maybe fifteen bushels."

In the meantime, Shew says all they can do is hope for some rain, and have their equipment ready to go for harvest.

"We are starting to prepare the harvest equipment, getting the bins ready, making sure everything is ready to go because when harvest starts, you don't want to have to be doing all that."

So when mother nature is ready, Ed will be too.