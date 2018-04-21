Auction supports various Vigo County departments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Auctioning off big ticket items, all to support Vigo County.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday morning an auction was held for the Vigo County Sheriff's department, and the county highway department, along with various other departments.

The groups liquidated their excess inventory, getting rid of things that were no longer needed.

Those included trucks, vans, trailers, tools, and more.

The event raised almost $21,000 for the county.

"These are the kind of auctions that we really like doing too because we're supporting the county in a lot of ways. It helps bring tax dollars back to the communities," said David Hayes, auctioneer.

The auction was open to the public, and many came from all over the Wabash Valley.

The money raised today will be split between the different departments.