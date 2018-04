SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend auction will benefit future agricultural experts as they grow into tomorrow's leaders.

The Sullivan FFA Alumni Consignment Auction happened at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

About 2,000 people from several states attended. They bid on items like tractors, livestrock equipment, and antiques.

The FFA Alumni Chapter gets proceeds from sales of donated items. That money supports Sullivan FFA activities and scholarships.