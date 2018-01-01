Clear
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That’s according to a statement from Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ryan says agents seized “protected attorney-client communications.” He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen is Trump’s longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
