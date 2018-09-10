Attention DISH Network Customers:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We have recieved several calls and emails into the News 10 Newsroom. Local TV channels WTHI-TV (CBS) and MyFOX10 (FOX) have been experiencing picture and audio issues.
Dish Network is aware of the problem and it is being addressed.
