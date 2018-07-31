Man wanted for attempted murder behind bars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted man out of Vigo County is behind bars.
On Tuesday morning, News 10 learned through the Edgar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that the Terre Haute Police were searching for 34-year-old Dereck Worthington.
Worthington was wanted for attempted murder, robbery, and criminal confinement.
The accusations stem from an incident that happened on July 8th.
Police say they were called to the 1900 block of 6th Avenue on reports of a robbery.
News 10 has confirmed Worthington was arrested at some point during the day on Tuesday.
