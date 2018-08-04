Athletic trainers receive hands-on training

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local athletic trainers received hands-on training on Friday.
It took place at North Central High School in Sullivan County.
The training session paired the school's athletic leaders with EMS workers.
The goal was to teach them how to work together when student-athletes are hurt.
"If we don't have the collaborations or these practices with local EMS and sports medicine teams we could run into situations where people are arguing over what to do which therefore postpones the treatment of that athlete," trainer David Hassler said.
The training comes as high school football practices begin.
