TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Athletes will compete for a great cause on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

The Trusk Tri and 5K is happening Saturday, April 21st at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

There will also be a one-mile youth run.

Proceeds from the event will go to Pink of Terre Haute.

Pink supports local breast cancer patients and their families.

You can still get involved.

Just click on this link to learn how.