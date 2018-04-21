Terre Haute Quarter Midget track set to open Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Quarter Midget track is opening its doors Saturday.

All for kids to get back to their passion for racing.

After sixty years, it was time for a new upgrade.

Saturday the group will be opening the new track for the first time.

The facility has a dirt track, as well as room for pavement racing.

Not only will they open their doors Saturday, there will also be the very first race on the track.

The group is hoping to continue the racing tradition at the new track for many years to come.

As for now, the excitement has been off the charts these past few weeks.

"I don't know who's more excited, the kids or the parents. We're all just chomping at the bit to get cars on the track and get back to having fun with the kids. Someplace that they can call their own," said Jayne Ani Collins, THQMA president.

A ribbon cutting celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Afterward, the first events will begin.

All events are always free for the community to watch.