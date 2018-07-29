Clear

At least 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspects approached the victims from behind and fired multiple rounds "indiscriminately." (CNN Photo)

A manhunt is underway for two suspects accused of killing three people and injuring seven others in New Orleans, the city's police chief said.

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN) -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects accused of killing three people and injuring seven others in New Orleans, the city's police chief said.

Scroll for more content...

The suspects, who police say were wearing hoodies, fired a long rifle and a handgun Saturday night into a crowd outside a business three miles from the French Quarter.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspects approached the victims from behind and fired multiple rounds "indiscriminately."

"This is an extremely tragic incident," he told reporters.

Two men and a woman died at the scene, and several others were injured. The injured -- five men and two women -- were taken to several hospitals in the area, police said. One victim was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police asked the community to share any information they may have about the shooting.

"This was a large crowd and we know that people saw something, heard something," Harrison said. "We need them to know that they can trust us and come to us."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement that authorities will focus "every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done."

"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough," Cantrell said. "Three more lives --- gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It's unacceptable anywhere."

CNN's Sheena Jones, Andreas Preuss and Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.

TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"