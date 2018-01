TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday marked the first day of filing for Indiana elections.

People in the Wabash Valley are announcing their intentions.

On Wednesday, Norm Loudermilk made a big announcement.

Loudermilk is running for State Representative in District 43.

He's the current Terre Haute Assistant Fire Chief.

Loudermilk previously served as a city councilman.

He says it's important to have someone representing the area who understands local needs.