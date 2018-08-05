Asian Carp Fishing Tournament held in Hutsonville

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Some fun on the river helped get rid of an invasive species this weekend.
The Asian Carp Fishing Tournament was held in Hutsonville on Saturday.
Organizers said the tournament is a way to help clear off carp in the Wabash River.
It's been a few years since the tournament was last held, but organizer said they were happy to start it back up again.
Money raised on Saturday will help out the Hutsonville Fire Department.
