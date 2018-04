TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While some major retailers have left Terre Haute, there's a sign of life for one new development.

Scroll for more content...

We found the sign promoting two new stores coming to Towne South Plaza.

Those stores are Ross Dress for Less and TJ Maxx.

The Sansone Group owns the plaza.

We've reached out to them regarding when these stores will open, but haven't heard back yet.

We can tell you that each store will be more than 28,000 square feet.