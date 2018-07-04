As more people hit the road, gas prices spike...how can you get the most mileage for your buck?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prices at the pump continues to rise. As a record number of people are expected to hit the road for the 4th of July. You'll notice your fuel bill is quite a bit higher as well.
AAA estimates nearly 40 million Americans will be traveling over the holiday.
In Terre Haute, people are paying nearly $3.00 a gallon. That's nearly 62 cents more compared to this time last year. TJ Modesitt from Big O Tires says crude oil prices are to blame.
"If crude drops down, gasoline and fuel prices are going to go up," Modesitt said.
It's the pricest 4th of July in four years. But, it's still 11 cents cheaper from what people were paying on Memorial Day.
Modesitt says there are some ways you can be proactive this holiday and get more fuel for your buck.
"Check your filters," he said. "Make sure your ties are properly inflated."
He says take it slow when putting the pedal to the metal.
"Even if you drop back 20 mph, you're going to save up to 20 percent of fuel economy," Modesitt said.
There are also apps like Gas Buddy that helps drivers find the cheapest gas near them.
LINK | GAS BUDDY FOR IPHONE
LINK | GAS BUDDY FOR ANDROID
