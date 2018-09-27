As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has reached out to every member of the Vigo County School Board.

In court documents, all board members were implicated in some way in the case against former superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Statement from Dr. Robert Haworth "I wanted to share with you that our investigation has confirmed with law enforcement that no School Board member is under investigation. The school district continues its investigation of these serious charges."

We wanted to give them a chance to publicly defend themselves.

Tanoos is accused of soliciting bribes from a company called ESG.

He would allegedly recommend ESG for school remodeling projects, and the board approved each and every one of his recommendations.

The investigators said ESG routinely provided perks to Tanoos and school board members.

We emailed all seven board members to give them a chance to share their side.

We only received two responses.

Those two were Paul Lockhart and Alpa Patel.

They both referred us to the statement given to us by current superintendent, Dr. Robert Haworth.

He told us about preliminary results of their internal investigation.

Haworth said, according to law enforcement, no school board members are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the school district's investigation continues.