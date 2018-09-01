Clear

As elections approach, what is the risk of Russian meddling?

Newly reported attempts at infiltration and social media manipulation point to Russia's continued interest in meddling in U.S. politics.

(AP) - Newly reported attempts at infiltration and social media manipulation point to Russia's continued interest in meddling in U.S. politics. Experts say there is no clear evidence of efforts by the Kremlin specifically designed to disrupt elections in November. But it wouldn't take much to cause turmoil.

Online targeting of the U.S. political system has come on three fronts - efforts to get inside political campaigns and institutions; probes of electoral systems; and abuse of social media to spread disinformation and fan divisions among Americans.

Michael McFaul, the architect of the Obama administration's Russia policy, has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin perceives little benefit in a major disruption effort this year.

But even if the upcoming elections escape disruption, that hardly means the U.S. is in the clear.

