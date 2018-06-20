Clear
4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws

With the July 4 just a couple of weeks away, Americans everywhere are expected to celebrate with a bang.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 7:30 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 10:23 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-With the July 4 just a couple of weeks away, Americans everywhere are expected to celebrate with a bang. 

Stores, stands, and tents are going up across the Wabash Valley with a full stock of fireworks ready for the Forth of July.

What used to be Wise Pies on South 3rd street is now a fireworks store. It has been opened since May. Jeremy Monnett, an employee, says they are getting busier.

"we have had a lot of people come get fireworks for Father's Day," Monnett said. 

Some may think the bigger the boom, the bigger celebration. But, officials say celebrating comes with warning.

"Use safe practices," Norm Loudermilk, Arson Investigator at the Terre Haute Fire Department said. "Have a bucket of water nearby or a small extinguisher."

Loudermilk says fireworks are legal to sell and legal to buy. But, there is a law for when you can shoot them off.

"We are not interested in getting fines. What we are interested in, is that people comply," he said.

According to Loudermilk, cities can forbid some fire work use, but not five days before or after the holiday. 

Per Indiana state law, fireworks may be legal every day of the year during certain times. But, Loudermilk says you should check with your county prosecutor to find out what is legal in your area. Setting off fireworks on any other day could cost you up a $2,000 fine. 

Loudermilk says knowing where the fireworks come from is important too. You must have a permit from the state of Indiana to sell fireworks. The permit must be available to anyone. 

Monnett's store is in compliance. 

"Play it safe," Monnett said. "If a kid is setting off fireworks, make sure there is adult supervision."

Learn more about rules and regulations here

