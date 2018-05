TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Something new may catch your eye while driving down Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

The new mural on the site of the new History Center building is done.

Artists put on the finishing touches over the weekend.

It celebrates Terre Haute's ties to the iconic glass contour Coca-Cola bottle.

Organizers hope to have the new museum ready for you to visit in December.