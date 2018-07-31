Artists take center stage at Art Extravaganza

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local artists put their talents on center stage this weekend.

One of a kind pieces were featured at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

About 40 artists were there for the Art Extravaganza.

Robbie Owen started the event this year. This is the second time its been held.

Owen said he wants artists to be able to show off their work and have a community of their own.

If you'd like to learn more about the art shows and how to get involved, you can visit Owen's Facebook page.