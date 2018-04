TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Groups received grants on Thursday to boost the arts in the community.

The City of Terre Haute and Arts Illiana announced the 2018 City Arts Grant Awards.

Mayor Duke Bennett presented checks to nine non-profit organizations.

Recipients include Art Spaces, Inc., The Community Theatre, and the Terre Haute Community Band.

These grants are given in an effort to recognize the impact of art in the Wabash Valley.