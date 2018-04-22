Art and wine fundraiser benefits children in need in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many raised their glass in support of kids in need in Vigo County.

Saturday was An Evening of Art and Wine.

It's an annual fundraiser for the Terre Haute Women's Club.

Money raised will go toward their Shoe Bus program. The project provides about 1200 pairs of shoes to children in need in Vigo County.

"Sometimes they come to us with their shoes taped together, sometimes they don't have shoes so they have to wear another family member's shoes that may be too little or too big," said Pat Cooke, "So it's very important and those things are important to children."

Art on display included work from local high school students and artists throughout the U.S.