Art and Supply Drive hopes to help local Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the first day of an Art and Supply Drive for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

It's being put on by the Criminology and Criminal Justice Department at Indiana State University and the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors.

Organizers say paper, markers, colored pencils, and similar items are welcome.

You still have plenty of time to donate.

The drive runs through the end of March.

Items can be dropped off at room 208 in Homestead Hall.

You can also take items to the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors.

Organizers say cash donations are also welcome.

Everything donated will be handed over to the Boys and Girls Club in early April.