TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 100 people came out to the Country Club of Terre Haute on Thursday.

It was the Fourth Annual Art Spaces Spring Luncheon.

All of the proceeds from the event go to Wabash Valley Art Spaces.

There was also a presentation titled "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story."

It told the behind the scenes story of the Broadway play "Hamilton."

It also outlined the book that inspired the play.

Their next big event will be an Arts and Crafts Brewoff.

It will take place at the Terre Haute Brewing Company,

For more information, click here.