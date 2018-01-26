Art Spaces announces financial Pledge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - If you travel through big cities you will see public art spaces. beautiful designs by local artists bring character to that city.

Now Terre Haute is planning a similar project and a big announcement was made on Thursday that Art Spaces Inc. will help make that a reality. The group announced a pledge from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority of $75,000 toward the Turn to the River project. The project will encompass a 6 square block area it includes Terre Haute city hall and the courthouse to a riverside property that is city owned.

The entire project should take a few years to complete.